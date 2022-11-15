Awaab Ishak: Mould in flat caused boy's death, coroner rules
A two-year-old boy died as a result of a severe respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has concluded.
Awaab Ishak's father repeatedly raised the issue with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing but no action was taken.
Rochdale Coroner Joanne Kearsley asked: "How in the UK in 2020 does a two-year-old child die as a result to exposure to mould?"
She said the case "should be a defining moment for the housing sector".
"This is not simply a Rochdale problem or a social housing problem," she added.
The inquest heard action to treat the mould that caused the condition leading to Awaab going into respiratory arrest in December 2020 had not been taken.
'Chronic exposure'
Ms Kearsley said: "Ventilation in the bathroom was not effective, there was a lack of ventilation in the kitchen and an overall lack of an effective ventilation system in the property.
"This was a direct contributing factor in the development of the mould.
"It is acknowledged by Rochdale Boroughwide Housing and I find as a matter of fact that a more proactive response should have been taken to treat the mould."
She said: "From July 2020 until December 2020... Awaab continued to have chronic exposure to harmful mould.
"The development of Awaab's severe respiratory condition which led to him going into respiratory arrest was entirely due to the prolonged exposure he had to mould in his home environment."
Awaab had consistently suffered from cold and respiratory issues throughout his life, the inquest heard.
Ms Kearsley said in September 2020 the community midwife completed a special circumstances form to children's services highlighting concerns about the mould and potential impact on Awaab's health.
This was not shared with the GP or health visitor, she said.
"There is no evidence to show this was received by children's services and there is no evidence to indicate any action was taken."
Awaab's father Faisal Abdullah had come to live in the UK in 2016 from Sudan. He was joined by his wife Aisha Amin in 2017.
Ms Kearsley said: "Whilst Mr Abdullah has some understanding and ability to converse in English, his wife has very little.
"This is important when considering the ability of professionals to engage in discussions with the family and when considering the ability of the family to explain any worries or concerns they had and to understand advice."
The inquest heard Awaab had been born prematurely at 31 weeks but there were no concerns from any health professionals that he was not developing well.
"All the evidence suggest he was an engaging, lively, endearing two-year-old who was much loved and cared for by both of his parents," the coroner said.
