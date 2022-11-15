Awaab Ishak: Mould in flat caused boy's death, coroner rules
A two-year-old boy died as a result of a severe respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home, a coroner has concluded.
Awaab Ishak's father repeatedly raised the issue with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing but no action was taken.
Rochdale Coroner Joanne Kearsley asked: "How in the UK in 2020 does a two-year-old child die as a result to exposure to mould?"
She said the case "should be a defining moment for the housing sector".
"This is not simply a Rochdale problem or a social housing problem," she added.
The inquest heard action to treat the mould which caused the condition leading to Awaab going into respiratory arrest in December 2020 had not been taken.
'Chronic exposure'
Ms Kearsley said: "Ventilation in the bathroom was not effective, there was a lack of ventilation in the kitchen and an overall lack of an effective ventilation system in the property.
"This was a direct contributing factor in the development of the mould.
"It is acknowledged by Rochdale Boroughwide Housing and I find as a matter of fact that a more proactive response should have been taken to treat the mould."
She said: "From July 2020 until December 2020... Awaab continued to have chronic exposure to harmful mould."
