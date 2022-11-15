Didsbury crash: Driver held after man knocked down and killed
A driver has been arrested after a 86-year-old pedestrian was knocked down and killed.
The man died in hospital after he was struck by a Toyota Aygo in Didsbury, Manchester, at 14:15 GMT on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police said a 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was being held for questioning.
The force urged anyone who witnessed the crash at the junction of Parrs Wood Road and School Lane to come forward with information.
