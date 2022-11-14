Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life
- Published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time.
Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Giving evidence at Chester Crown Court, the City boss agreed the French player was "definitely" well liked, but he did not know how he spent his spare time.
"I'm not his father," he told the jury.
He explained that he was not able to look after all 22 players in the club's first team squad and he was only interested in Mr Mendy as a player.
Mr Mendy has previously told the court he broke Covid-19 regulations more than once by holding social gatherings at his house.
Appearing via videolink, Mr Guardiola told the court that he was aware of it and had spoken to the player, adding that Mr Mendy had accepted he had not done the right thing.
He was then asked about the rape allegations the player faces.
He told the court: "He asked me to come to be here with all of you and that's why I'm here."
The trial continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk