Traffic cone was slammed on my head, Duncan Smith tells court
Sir Iain Duncan Smith feared for his wife and her friend when he had a traffic cone "slammed" on his head as they were followed by "threatening" protesters, he has told a court.
The former Tory leader said his group was subjected to a "cacophony of sound" as he walked to Manchester's Mercure Hotel on 4 October 2021.
Sir Iain told Manchester Magistrates Court he called the group "pathetic".
Elliot Bovill, 32, of no fixed address, has denied common assault.
Co-accused Radical Haslam, 29, from Manchester, and Ruth Wood, 52, from Cambridge, both deny using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Sir Iain told a district judge his group was targeted as they walked from the Midland Hotel to the Mercure Hotel as the city hosted the Conservative Party conference.
He said they were subjected to a "cacophony of sound", a banging drum, abuse and insults.
'Knocked my head'
The 68-year-old said he turned round after a cone was "smacked down" on his head and told the group "you are pathetic" before his group went into the hotel, where he was due to speak at a fringe meeting.
He said he felt the protesters were "peculiarly threatening" and he was particularly concerned for the safety of his wife Betsy and her friend, Primrose Yorke.
He said the protesters "frightened those with me, and myself".
"I have seen a lot of protests in the course of my time as a politician," he said.
"I'm normally not overly concerned. People normally make their points, but not in a threatening way.
"This, I felt, was threatening, it's as simple as that. I think they set out to be threatening."
The court was shown CCTV footage of the moment the cone was put on Sir Iain's head as his group crossed a side road.
"I got a traffic cone slammed on to my head," Sir Iain said.
"I got three-quarters of the way across and I felt this blow on the back of my head and neck.
"I could feel something going on to it which knocked my head forward."
Sir Iain said he took the cone off his head and turned round.
"I didn't know who had done it. 'You are pathetic', I said, and I dropped the cone."
The case continues.
