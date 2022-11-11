Coroner criticises Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal over patient's death
- Published
A coroner has concluded that staff observations on a patient at a private hospital were "grossly inadequate" but did not cause her death.
Deseree Fitzpatrick, 30, died days after being admitted to the psychiatric ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal (PHCR) in Stockport on 19 January.
Assistant coroner Andrew Bridgman said there were "a number of failings", but ruled out a conclusion of neglect.
PHCR said it had already made changes following Ms Fitzpatrick's death.
South Manchester Coroners' Court in Stockport heard Ms Fitzpatrick, who had a history of mental health problems and dependence on alcohol, was admitted to a psychiatric ward at the private hospital on 19th January 2022.
The court was told that she was taking a number of prescription drugs before admission and was prescribed more medication by doctors at the hospital, a regime described as "inappropriate" by Mr Bridgman.
Her mother Angela Porter told the hearing that, on being admitted, her daughter had initially been "excited and optimistic to get better", but when she saw Ms Fitzpatrick on the night before she died, she was slurring her words and "looked like a zombie".
'Profound sedation'
Mr Bridgman observed that there had been a "breakdown in communication" between teams and "insufficient consideration" of the effects of the combination of medications.
There was also a failure to check her breathing at regular intervals and record-keeping was "non existent at times", he said.
As a result, when she went to bed on the evening of 22 January, he said she was in a state of "profound sedation".
The court heard she died after inhaling her own vomit as she slept.
The court heard she had a history of being sick in her sleep caused by a longstanding medical condition and that staff were meant to check on her condition every 15 minutes, night and day.
On 23 January, staff wrote in her notes at 08:17 that she was asleep and breathing, but 10 minutes later, they found she was unresponsive and an ambulance was called.
Earlier in the hearing, paramedic Andrew O'Toole told the court that when he arrived at about 08:40, he noticed signs of rigor mortis in her face and jaw.
Professor Roger Hunt, a histopathologist based at Wythenshawe hospital, told the hearing that Ms Fitzpatrick that death would have taken place within a couple of minutes and rigor mortis would have set in between two and four hours later.
Changes considered
In a narrative conclusion, Mr Bridgman said on the night of her death, Ms Fitzpatrick "was in a state of significant sedation" caused by an "inappropriate medication regime", which caused the "suppression of the reflexive gag response".
He added that it was "likely" that Ms Fitzpatrick died between 04:30 and 06:30, adding that staff checks were "grossly inadequate".
In a statement, a PHCR representative said it had "already made a number of changes at the hospital following our own internal investigation including in relation to medicines management and observations".
"We will now review the coroner's comments and consider whether further changes need to made to policies and practices to address his concerns," they said.
They added that all learning would be "shared across our hospitals and care homes".