Stockport Fox and Hound: Dog makes friend in survival bid
A dog missing for four weeks befriended a fox as it "went deep into survival mode", an animal rescue team said.
Lola, a one-year-old Beagle, was spotted on CCTV playing with the fox which also guarded her as she slept.
The rescue dog had only been at her new home in Stockport for three weeks when she was frightened by a bang and broke off her lead.
A local dog rescue team said it was the first time they had seen a dog and a fox pair up together.
"For the past two weeks at least, they have been on this journey together," said Michelle Newns-Peers of Greater Manchester Lost Dog Search and Rescue Capture Team.
"The fact that they were playing chase with each other and sticking together - we almost didn't believe it at first.
"We've seen foxes with cats before but never dogs."
Lola had never been in a house with a family before she was taken in by new owner 39-year-old Laura Nekookie and her six-year-old daughter.
She had previously only lived outside in a shed, had never been on a walk before and was quite nervous around people.
After Lola ran off in early October Ms Nekookie put out an appeal for help on social media and was put in touch with the Greater Manchester Lost Dog Search and Rescue Capture Team.
They helped her set up a series of food stations as well as CCTV cameras in areas in which the dog had been spotted.
When people responded saying they had spotted Lola with a fox Ms Nekookie said she didn't believe them at first.
"I thought it was a joke at first but it did give me some comfort in the fact that she wasn't on her own and was being helped by a street-wise fox - a real-life Fox and the Hound," she said.
As more sightings were recorded a map was drawn up which showed Lola had passed alongside the River Mersey, near to a motorway and a train line.
After a month-long search across more than 60 miles around Stockport, Urmston, Didsbury, Chorlton, Stetford and Withington, Lola was finally safely caught and is back home with her owner who said she was in perfect health.
"Lola has been on an incredible journey," Ms Newns-Peers said.
"Dogs go into a survival mode when their instinct is for shelter, water and food. The fact the pair have been helping each other is truly heart-warming."
But she added that trapping Lola was a "bittersweet" moment.
"We are elated that she's safe but we also know that there is a fox out there, her friend and companion, who will now be having to fend for itself," Ms Newns-Peers said.
"Foxes can have a bad reputation but they have shown us that they can coexist with other animals and share resources."
