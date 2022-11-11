Cemetery Sun: Woman arrested after US band's kit stolen
A woman has been arrested after a Californian rock band had all their instruments, sound equipment and merchandise stolen.
Cemetery Sun, who are on a UK tour, woke up after a gig in Manchester to find their tour van had been stolen from outside their city centre hotel.
The kit is worth about £20,000, a band spokesman said.
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, Greater Manchester Police confirmed.
The force said she remained in custody for questioning.
The band from Sacramento was due to play in London and Newcastle this week on its first European tour, with gigs also booked later in Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Sweden.
It is so far unclear what the band's plan is for the remaining dates.
The stolen kit included custom-made guitars and a mixing desk, and its loss was said to have left the band "distraught".
Cemetery Sun played at Manchester's O2 Ritz on Tuesday and stayed in the city to watch Manchester City's match against Chelsea on Wednesday.
The van was stolen from a car park opposite The Marriott Hotel.
