Cemetery Sun: Band 'distraught' after tour van stolen in Manchester
A Californian rock band have had all their instruments, sound equipment and merchandise stolen after a gig in Manchester on a tour of the UK.
Cemetery Sun, woke up to find their tour van had been stolen from outside their hotel in the city centre.
The kit alone, including custom-made guitars and a mixing desk, is worth about £20,000, a band spokesman said.
He added: "The lads are distraught. Everything's gone. I'm gutted for them."
The band from Sacramento were due to play London and Newcastle this week on their first European tour, with gigs also booked later in Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Sweden.
'Super upset'
A gig in Birmingham has been cancelled and the rest of the UK leg of the tour is in jeopardy.
"They are super upset, they love the UK. They have a big fan base over here and really just want to get their gear back," the spokesman said.
"Europe is where you make it first as a rock band, this tour is what bands dream of.
"These are young lads never going to give up."
A fundraising page has been set up but the band said they would prefer to get their kit back, as they spent years developing the instruments to give them a "unique sound."
Cemetery Sun played at Manchester's O2 Ritz on Tuesday and stayed in the city to watch Manchester City's match against Chelsea on Wednesday.
The van was stolen from a car park opposite The Marriott Hotel.
Greater Manchester Police said the theft had been reported and inquiries were ongoing.
