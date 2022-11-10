Benjamin Mendy: Footballer's cleaner 'shocked' by rape claims
- Published
Footballer Benjamin Mendy's cleaner has told a court she was "shocked" about the rape allegations made against him because "he's not that kind of person".
Mr Mendy has denied a number of sexual offences against women which were alleged to have taken place at parties at his Cheshire mansion.
Yvonne Shea told Chester Crown Court the 28-year-old was polite and humble.
She said if she thought otherwise, her daughter would not have worked alone in the Manchester City player's house.
Ms Shea was asked about going to the defender's home in Prestbury to clean up after a party on 23 August 2021, where the court has heard a woman said she was raped by Mr Mendy.
She said the scene she was met with was like a "catastrophe" and there were bottles and food "everywhere".
"The glass table top had been broken," she said.
"It was like windscreen glass, so that was all over everywhere."
'He isn't like that'
She said a young woman and a friend of Mr Mendy's were downstairs in the house, while a friend of the player's clubmate Jack Grealish was sleeping on the sofa.
The woman was looking for her handbag, she said, and she had found it in a cupboard with two or three other bags.
Ms Shea, who works with her 30-year-old daughter, then said she had found Mr Mendy to be polite, humble and caring.
"I'm quite shocked to hear all these allegations have been made against him," she said.
"If I felt that he was capable of that kind of action, I would never have allowed my daughter to go there and be there on her own.
"He isn't like that, he's not that kind of person."
The court has heard evidence from 10 character witnesses about Mr Mendy, including from three women - Claudia Noble, Annabelle Rochard and Davia Howarth - who have had sexual relationships with him.
The women all said he never made them do anything they did not want to, while Ms Rochard added that he "was always making sure everyone was safe".
"He has never been disrespectful to any woman, I've never seen him angry," she said.
'Very, very kind'
The jury also heard from Manchester City's former head of first team operations and support Marc Boixasa, who said the French international was not a "perfect professional".
He said that "on one side", Mr Mendy had been "really liked by everyone in the team; dressing room, players and staff", but that "sometimes, his professionalism was questionable" and he would arrive late in the morning or "for certain meetings, but as I said, a very liked character in the organisation".
In a statement read to the court, Mr Mendy's agent Meissa N'Diaye said he had been "utterly shocked when Benjamin was arrested".
"I was aware he was having sex with a lot of young girls due to his young age and his will not to get involved in a long-term relationship," he said.
The court also heard from Mr Mendy's family and the footballer appeared to wipe away a tear when statements were read from his siblings, mentioning the death of their father from Covid-19 in 2020.
His sister Marie said her brother "doesn't talk a lot about his feelings" but she believed their father's death had had "a very big impact on him".
"Benjamin is a very, very kind guy," she said.
"He talks to everyone, he is very accessible to everyone. He is a good person.
"The only problem is when he is not feeling good, he doesn't talk but keeps everything bottled up inside."
Mr Mendy has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
His friend Louis Saha Matturie, 41, of Eccles, Salford, has denied six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.
The trial continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk