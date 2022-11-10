Labour MP steps down after Greater Manchester deputy mayor nomination
- Published
An MP has stepped down after being nominated as a city region's new deputy mayor.
Kate Green, the Labour MP for Stretford and Urmston, was chosen to replace Baroness Bev Hughes in Greater Manchester, who announced she was leaving the deputy role on Wednesday.
Ms Green, who was first elected in 2010, announced in February that she would not stand in the next election.
She said being an MP had been "an enormous privilege".
Apologising for "suddenness of this news" on Facebook, she said there were "some formal confirmatory steps to go through" before she took up her new role but she would be standing down.
"It has been an enormous privilege to represent my wonderful constituents in Stretford and Urmston over the past 12 years," she added.
She said she wanted to "pay tribute to all Bev has achieved" as deputy mayor and said Lady Hughes had "always been a huge source of support to me".
"I am very much looking forward to working closely with her to secure a smooth transition in the coming weeks," she added.
Announcing her nomination, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said Lady Hughes was a "very hard act to follow" but he was confident he had "found someone with the calibre, character and values to do just that".
The nomination of Ms Green for deputy mayor will now go before the area's Police, Fire and Crime Panel for approval.
Her resignation as an MP has set up a by-election in Stretford and Urmston..
Ms Green said Trafford Council leader Andrew Western would stand as the Labour candidate.
The other parties have yet to announce their candidates.