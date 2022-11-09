Greater Manchester deputy mayor Bev Hughes to step down
The deputy mayor of Greater Manchester is set to step down in the new year after more than five years in the post.
Baroness Bev Hughes was appointed in May 2017 by the region's then newly elected mayor Andy Burnham.
She said it had been an "enormous privilege to do this job and work with so many able and committed people to improve community safety" in the area.
Kate Green, MP for Stretford and Urmston, has been nominated by Mr Burnham to become the new deputy mayor.
Ms Hughes took over the powers of the region's elected police and crime commissioner, Tony Lloyd, when she became deputy mayor for policing, crime, criminal justice and fire.
Two weeks after taking up the role, Ms Hughes said she faced the "biggest challenge imaginable after the Manchester Arena attack, where 22 people were killed.
"Our focus then was on the victims and families and that has been our continued focus throughout these five years, ensuring that that everything possible was done for them and that lessons are learnt," she said.
She also said she was proud to bring in a new chief fire officer for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service who, alongside a largely new leadership team, was "driving the service forward to becoming a modern, excellent, progressive fire and rescue service with an inspiring culture to match".
She said it had been "a similar journey of improvement for Greater Manchester Police".
"It's been a privilege to work with Andy [Burnham] and other local leaders to establish Greater Manchester's first metro mayor and combined authority, laying the foundations for a brighter future for our city-region," she said.
Mr Burnham said: "Bev has given an incredible career of service to the public of Greater Manchester and is a very hard act to follow.
"However, I'm confident I have found someone with the calibre, character, and values to do just that."
The nomination of Ms Green will now go before the Police, Fire and Crime Panel.
In February, Ms Green, who has held the Trafford seat since 2010, announced that she would not stand at the next general election.
It is not yet known whether she will continue as an MP until the election.