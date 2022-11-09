Attacks on politicians whipped up by abuse, MP Charlotte Nichols says
A Labour MP who has been physically assaulted and had someone come to her office armed with a knife has said she believes much of what she has faced "has been whipped up by things online".
Warrington North's Charlotte Nichols said "clear laws" were needed to deal with "online harassment".
She said she had had to step up security at her home and her office.
An investigation found she was one of the backbenchers who received the highest percentage of toxic tweets.
BBC analysis of three million tweets aimed at MPs over a six-week period found more than 130,000, about one in 20, could be classed as toxic.
Ms Nichols received more than 11,000 messages in the period, 8.3% of which were found to be toxic.
'Good kind of debate'
She told BBC North West Tonight that she believed the online abuse had led to consequences in real life.
"I've had someone come to my office with a knife before [and] I've had physical violence against me," she said.
"A lot of that has been whipped up by things that have been online."
She said that there was a "need to have clear laws, particularly around online harassment", but added that politicians had to lead by example.
"I think ultimately that all of us in some form of public life, whether it's in the council chamber or the chamber in Westminster, need to be modelling a good kind of debate that is based on policies and not on personal attacks," she said.
Ms Nichols, who has stepped up security at both her home and her office, has previously spoken about how she has been targeted since winning her seat at the 2019 general election.
She said at the time that she was "horrified" by the "extent and severity" of anti-Semitic and homophobic abuse she had received both online and in the post.
Twitter has previously said it is committed to combatting abuse as outlined in its Hateful Conduct Policy.
The company has also previously pointed out it has a much more open platform than other social media companies, which allows researchers to "enhance and research the public conversation".