Baby who died after Stockport nursery incident was 'so treasured'
A baby who died after suffering a "medical episode" at a nursery was "so wanted and so treasured", her family said.
Nine-month-old Genevieve died in hospital after an incident at a nursery in Stockport on 9 May.
Her family said their world had "turned very dark" after her death and they were "devastated beyond words".
Genevieve had "the most beautiful smile and enchanting emerald eyes" and loved to play her tambourine, they added.
'Never heal'
A statement said that she was "wonderful, unique and special" and would never be forgotten.
It continued: "We are devastated beyond words at the loss of our beloved Genevieve. She was so wanted and so treasured.
"Her absence is the wound that will never heal. We grieve for everything we have lost, but most of all we grieve for her, for a life filled with promise and opportunity that was cut so short."
Greater Manchester Police said three people had been arrested in connection with Genevieve's death and later bailed.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in May and one was arrested on suspicion of child neglect in October, the force said.
Education regulator Ofsted suspended the nursery's registration following Genevieve's death.
The provider has now closed the nursery.