Benjamin Mendy: Footballer 'asked friend about sex with girlfriend'
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy told a woman he is accused of trying to rape that her boyfriend was "OK" if they had sex, a court heard.
Mr Mendy said only now did he understand why this upset her, his trial at Chester Crown Court heard.
The 28-year-old denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
Prosecutors have described the footballer as a "sexual" predator.
Mr Mendy was taken through the first of the nine allegations involving six different women by his defence barrister Eleanor Laws KC.
The first woman to accuse him of sex offences was 29 at the time and went to his house, The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, in October 2018.
She told the jury she made it clear she was interested in her boyfriend, not Mr Mendy, but he grabbed her and tried to rape her on a bed.
Earlier Mr Mendy, the woman and others were clubbing in Manchester and then all stayed the night at the footballer's home, with the woman sleeping in a bedroom with her boyfriend, who was one of Mr Mendy's friends.
Mr Mendy said he asked his friend next morning how he would feel if he tried to have sex with her.
The footballer told the jury: "I realise it is disrespectful and bad, I asked him if it was OK if I tried to have sex with her. He told me yes."
Mr Mendy said he went to the bedroom where she was showering and told her she was "sexy".
Wearing just a towel, the woman had flirted with him, he said, and then they began touching each other.
"Then I ask her if we can have sex. Then, 'No, because of my boyfriend'," Mr Mendy said.
The footballer said he then told her: "He was fine with that."
Mr Mendy continued: "She started to be upset. I said: 'You can ask him if you want to?' She continued to be upset."
He said he then left the bedroom and went back downstairs.
Ms Laws asked the footballer: "Do you understand, now, why she might have been upset?"
"Now, yes," he replied.
After the woman came downstairs Mr Mendy said she could not get a taxi so arranged for his driver to take her to a train station so she could go home.
Ms Laws next turned to the allegation that Mr Mendy raped a 20-year-old woman three times at his home in October 2021.
He invited girls back to a lockdown-breaking party after going to a bar in nearby Alderley Edge back, including the 20-year-old rape complainant, the court heard.
Mr Mendy said he tried to "hide" hosting parties at his Cheshire mansion during the "rule of six" lockdown.
He said: "It was wrong to have done that, I regret it. I feel like so embarrassed again, it was not the right thing to do."
Snapchat video
Visitors had been warned not to take photos or videos of his home, but Mr Mendy said he spotted the woman taking some video of the swimming pool area and grabbed her phone.
He said he deleted a Snapchat memories video off her phone and began scrolling through her camera roll to check for photos.
"I found a picture, naked, of her. When I saw that, I was like, 'Wow' Do you have more?" Mendy told the jury.
"She says: 'Yes, I have more'."
Mr Mendy said she agreed to go upstairs to his bedroom to show him more naked pictures on her phone, kept in a folder called My eyes only.
He said he then went to the en suite bathroom and when he returned the woman had stripped to her knickers and bra.
He said she agreed to give him oral sex and to "play around", but he denied trying to penetrate her.
The morning after he got a text message from co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, who had received a text message from one of the woman's friends, saying she was upset about what happened and had not consented to sexual activity.
Mr Mendy sent a text back to Mr Matturie saying he did not force her.
Prosecutors claim Mendy "turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game", while co-defendant Mr Matturie allegedly had the job of finding young women for sex, which he denies.
Mr Matturie, 41, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.
The trial continues.
