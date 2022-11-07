Checks on Stockport patient who died were inadequate, inquest hears
- Published
A patient at a Greater Manchester hospital was probably dead between two and four hours before staff alerted the emergency services, a coroner has said.
Deseree Fitzpatrick, 30, died days after being admitted to the psychiatric ward at Priory Royal Cheadle in Stockport on 19 January.
Assistant coroner for Manchester South Andrew Bridgman told her inquest checks by care staff were "not adequate".
They were meant to check on her condition every 15 minutes, he said.
Ms Fitzpatrick had a history of mental health problems and dependence on alcohol, the inquest heard.
On 23 January at 08:17 GMT a staff member wrote in her notes she was asleep and breathing but 10 minutes later they found she was unresponsive and an ambulance was called.
Paramedic Andrew O'Toole told the court that when he arrived at about 08:39 he noticed signs of rigor mortis in her face and jaw.
Prof Roger Hunt, a histopathologist based at Wythenshawe Hospital, told the hearing Ms Fitzpatrick died after breathing in her own vomit while she slept.
'Excited and optimistic'
The court heard she had a history of being sick in her sleep caused by a long-standing medical condition.
He thought death would have taken place within a couple of minutes, rigor mortis would have set in between two and four hours later.
Mr Bridgman observed it was "likely" Ms Fitzpatrick died between 04:30 and 06:30.
He said the staff observations "on that basis were not adequate, because they reported Deseree was alive when on the balance of probabilities she wasn't".
The hearing was told that the 30-year-old had been prescribed nine different drugs by her GP and other specialist doctors in the community.
On arriving at the Priory Royal Cheadle she was given additional prescription medication including Promethazine, known to cause drowsiness.
Her mother Angela Porter told the hearing that her daughter had been "excited and optimistic to get better" when she was admitted to the hospital.
But when she saw her on the night before she died, she said her daughter was slurring her words and "looked like a zombie".
The inquest continues.