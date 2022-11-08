Warburton Toll Bridge: Public inquiry into price rise begins
A public inquiry into controversial plans to increase the cost of using a toll bridge from 12p to £1 will get underway later.
Its owner Peel Ports wants to raise the cost of using Warburton Toll Bridge to pay for repairs.
But there has been opposition from councils, campaigners and MPs.
The bridge, first built in 1863, is the only route across the River Mersey and Manchester Ship Canal between the M6 and M60.
The Manchester Ship Canal Company - owned by Peel Ports - first announced plans to increase the cost last year.
Peel has had to apply to the government to raise the price through a Transport and Works Act order.
The order also includes provisions for Peel to make new byelaws related to the bridge.
It was announced over the summer that a public inquiry would take place.
The inquiry is being held in Warrington and is expected to take five days although extra time has been set aside if needed.
The first day will hear opening statements ahead of technical evidence about the bridge, as well as words from campaign groups and parish councils.
Five local MPs are also listed to speak Labour's Charlotte Nichols, who represents Warrington North, and Conservative Sir Graham Brady, of Altrincham and Sale West.
An evening session is also due to be held on Wednesday for local people who have concerns about the proposals.
