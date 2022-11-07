Yousef Makki: Family asks judges for fresh inquest into stab death
- Published
Lawyers for the family of a 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed have asked judges to grant a fresh inquest into his death.
Joshua Molnar stabbed Yousef Makki with a knife during a row in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, in March 2019.
Peter Weatherby KC, representing Yousef's family at a judicial review, questioned the "fanciful" version of events presented as having happened.
Any decision on a new inquest is expected later this year.
Molnar was cleared of murder and manslaughter following a trial, but was jailed for 16 months for possession of a knife in a public place and perverting the course of justice by lying to police at the scene.
He claimed self-defence and told the jury that knives were produced after they argued and there was a "coming together", the court heard.
An inquest later recorded a narrative conclusion, ruling out both unlawful killing and accidental death.
Molnar, Yousef and another youth, Adam Chowdhary, then 17, had all carried knives that night, the trial heard.
At the judicial review hearing at the High Court in Manchester, Mr Weatherby said there were "discrepancies" between evidence heard at the trial and the inquest.
He said during the inquest Molnar said he was not sure who produced a knife first, but he had previously told the jury in his trial that Yousef had taken a knife out first, and claimed self-defence.
Mr Weatherby also questioned the version of events about what happened directly after the stabbing.
He said: "It would be fanciful to suggest he's took [his knife] out, been stabbed, then retracted the knife and put it in an inside pocket, clutched his chest and said 'he's stabbed me'.
"This is a death caused by an unlawful weapon brandished in the street by Joshua Molnar and unless there was some terrible accident or unless Yousef Makki put him in fear, this was an unlawful killing and the coroner simply fails to address those issues in her decision."
Senior Coroner Alison Mutch concluded at the inquest she could not be sure of the "precise sequence of events".
Lady Justice Macur and Mr Justice Fordham said they would consider the evidence and deliver a ruling at a later date.
They extended their condolences to the Makki family who were in court during the hearing.
