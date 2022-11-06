Fireworks thrown at Greater Manchester crews tackling bonfire blazes
Fireworks were thrown at crews tackling blazes in Greater Manchester.
Crews were targeted when tackling blazes in Crumpsall Park and Eccles on Bonfire Night - one of their busiest nights of the year.
They attended 229 incidents overnight, a slight rise compared to 218 incidents in 2021.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "No-one should be attacked when trying to keep communities safe."
In a statement, they added: "Although the vast majority of people celebrated Bonfire Night safely and responsibly, there were isolated incidents where crews encountered anti-social behaviour while trying to perform their duties."
There were more firework-related calls across England, including in Leeds, where riot officers were called in to deal with disorder when fireworks were thrown into crowds.
In the North East, Cleveland Fire Brigade said firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents".
In Salford, a firework was put through the letterbox of a home, leading to crews extinguishing a small blaze in the hallway.
Wheelie bins, trees and playground equipment were also set alight, a GMFRS representative said.
Other incidents included a garden shed on fire in Bolton and a blaze at an allotment in Reddish caused by a rogue firework.
GMFRS assistant chief fire officer, Leon Parkes said: "Unfortunately, there were a handful of isolated incidents where crews were met with abuse and had fireworks thrown at them.
"Thankfully no-one was hurt but I'd like to remind the public that this behaviour is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
"Setting light to fires, throwing fireworks and making hoax calls can cost lives and keep our firefighters away from dealing with life-threatening incidents."
