Woman injured as people try storm Oldham Council meeting
A woman has been injured after members of the public rushed into a council building.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the woman was hurt outside Oldham Civic Centre on West Street on Wednesday.
Several residents were given a one-year ban from attending local authority meetings after "disruptive and, at times, violent behaviour" in June and July, Oldham Council said.
It said some of those banned had tried to "force entry into the chamber".
Councillors, along with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, were heckled and booed throughout a full council meeting in June discussing an inquiry into sexual abuse in the town.
The debate was held after a review found that children in Oldham were failed by the agencies meant to protect them.
The Labour-led council said it "welcomed open and honest debate" but "anti-social behaviour cannot be allowed to disrupt the proceedings".
Members of the public are required to give their personal details and go through tightened security checks under new rules implemented at the council headquarters following the disruption earlier this year.
'Extremely concerned'
The borough's Conservative group has contacted Amanda Chadderton, the council's leader, to ask for her to "urgently" investigate the circumstances of the latest incident, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Beth Sharp said: "The public will be quite rightly, extremely concerned to hear of this, and will expect the appropriate action to be taken, and taken quickly."
Failsworth Independent Councillor Brian Hobin argued for greater public access to the council, adding: "We are elected to serve the public and they should be allowed to attend all meetings."
He called for a full investigation by the chief executive.
A council spokesman said: "We understand that people want to express their views through peaceful protests - this is the right of everyone.
"However, anti-social behaviour cannot be allowed to disrupt the proceedings, which was the case on Wednesday night."
GMP said an investigation was under way and inquiries were ongoing.
It did not give any further information about the woman's injuries.