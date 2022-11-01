Child exploitation warning for Stockport's youth justice system
- Published
Stockport's youth justice service must improve its work with children at risk of exploitation, a watchdog has said.
The service has been rated as "requires improvement", with officials raising concerns that too many children are being excluded from school.
The new report also highlighted the need for better support for children who have been through the court system.
Stockport Council's youth team said it would use the recommendations to improve.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the HM Inspectorate of Probation report praised staff for their work but issued a warning about the number of school exclusions.
Justin Russell, chief inspector of probation, said there was "positive work with children who have been involved in crime in Stockport and efforts to deter them from committing further offences" despite the negative rating.
She said: "However, they must improve how they manage children at risk of exploitation and those not attending full-time education."
The July inspection looked at the quality of the work done with children sentenced by the courts and those serving cautions or community sentences.
The watchdog did rate the quality of resettlement when children are released from custody as "good".
Councillor Wendy Meikle, cabinet member for children, families and education, said: "These recommendations will form the basis for an action plan to ensure that improvements are driven forward with pace and rigour."
