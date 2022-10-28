Strangeways: Three arrests over counterfeit goods burglary
- Published
Three men have been arrested as part of an operation into the sale of counterfeit goods in Manchester.
A "treasure trove" of 20-tonnes of replica items worth "millions" was found after a burglary at a shop on Lockett Street in Strangeways on Tuesday, police said.
When officers returned on Thursday the building had been broken into again.
The men aged 25, 28, 45 were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been released on bail.
In the first burglary on Tuesday officers also recovered a van which contained counterfeit goods, a machete and an axe.
This week Greater Manchester Police revealed buildings in the area, nicknamed Counterfeit Street, could be bulldozed to tackle the crime hotspot.
The force said the area was a hub for drug dealing and other serious crime with gangs using modern-day slaves in their counterfeiting operations.
Det Supt Neil Blackwood said: "Let this be a stark reminder to those who want to continue with their violent and abhorrent acts of criminality in this area, [the] seizure was not a one off.
"Our officers will be working relentlessly to rid Cheetham Hill of the prolific criminals, making it an environment for legitimate business to thrive."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk