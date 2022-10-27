Fallowfield stabbing: Student's killing a 'terrible shock'
- Published
The killing of a student who was stabbed near halls of residence in Manchester was a "terrible shock for our whole community", his university has said.
The Manchester Metropolitan University student died after being attacked in the Fallowfield area on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old was found with stab wounds on Wilmslow Road at about 02:00 BST, with several streets cordoned off into the evening.
He died a short time later in hospital.
The student was found by officers close to the University of Manchester's Fallowfield Residential Campus at Owens Park.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed a murder investigation had begun and officers were "actively pursuing leads and will relentlessly pursue the offender".
A Met Uni spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time. We will be contacting them to offer our help and support.
"This will be a terrible shock to our whole community."
He said the university would be arranging professional counselling to support students and staff.
Fallowfield is home to a large population of students and is the site of seven University of Manchester halls of residence.
The University of Manchester said the "dreadful incident" would "affect the entire student community across the city and any loss in such circumstances is devastating".
It advised students police would be putting on extra patrols in the area and also directed them to counselling and mental health support.