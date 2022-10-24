Rowan Thompson: Hospital death teen's low potassium level not treated
A teenage patient who died in a secure mental health unit was not treated for "severely low" levels of potassium.
Dr Stephen Morley told Rowan Thompson's inquest their blood test result showed a "risk of sudden heart rate issues".
Coroner Joanne Kearsley said those test results "were not communicated to anyone" caring for Rowan.
Rowan Thompson, 18, was one of three people who died in a nine-month period at Prestwich Hospital in Greater Manchester.
The BBC's Panorama found a "toxic culture" of "bullying" at the Edenfield Centre, which is separate to the Gardener Unit where Rowan was being treated.
Forensic toxicologist Dr Morley told the inquest at Rochdale Coroner's Court that results indicating a "severely low" level of potassium should be communicated within two hours "due to the risk of sudden heart rate issues or stopping breathing".
Rowan, who identified as non-binary, died in October 2020, a day after the blood test was taken.
Introducing the circumstances of the case, Ms Kearsley told the jury "you are likely going to have to consider what should have happened when the blood test result was known".
Rowan, was being held in the Gardener Unit, which is run by Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Trust, while on remand awaiting trial accused of murdering their mother Joanna Thompson, in July 2019.
Mrs Thompson was stabbed more than 100 times at her home in Hambledon, Hampshire.
Rowan was found unresponsive in their hospital room days before the trial was due to begin.
Dr Morley said he was "at a loss" as to why Rowan had low levels of potassium but indicated that Rowan's medication was not a contributing factor.
Rowan had blood tests taken at Salford Royal Hospital after an incident the previous week in which they lost consciousness and collapsed.
The jury was told a psychiatrist in the Gardener Unit believed the previous incident could have been because Rowan's dosage of the antidepressant trazodone had recently been increased.
GP Dr Isabel Nash told the jury that she would have reviewed Rowan's prescription for the antibiotic medicine flucloxacillin if she had known about their low potassium levels.
Forensic pathologist Dr Philip Lumb told the jury that "hypokalemia of unknown cause" was the likely cause of Rowan's death.
Last month, Panorama published footage of staff bullying patients, which had been filmed by an undercover reporter at a separate unit - Edenfield Centre - which is in the same hospital where Rowan was being treated.
The inquest continues on Tuesday.
