Cyclist dies after being struck by van in Bolton
- Published
A cyclist struck by a van in what police said was a hit-and-run incident has died.
The male cyclist was taken to hospital after being hit just after 16:00 BST on 17 October on Chorley New Road in Bolton, Greater Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he has now died from his injuries.
A 35-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving, has been bailed and GMP said investigations are continuing.
The force said officers responded to "reports of a fail-to-stop road traffic collision" close to the junction with Lostock Junction Lane.
Witnesses to the incident, and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, has been asked to contact police.
