Oldham: Two women in hospital and man arrested after dog attack
- Published
A dog has been destroyed after seriously injuring two women when it escaped from a house.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the women were mauled at about 10:00 BST on Saturday in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham.
The pair's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, and GMP said the dog was destroyed as a "safety precaution".
A man has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.
GMP said the 29-year-old was detained "for allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control injuring any person".
The force, which deployed armed police to the scene, said the dog was "acting in an aggressive manner" and was destroyed "due to the number of people in the area and the injuries caused".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk