Manchester's Night & Day Cafe at risk over noise complaint
The future of a Manchester music venue which has hosted bands such as Wet Leg, Elbow and the Arctic Monkeys hangs in the balance after a noise complaint.
Owners of the Night & Day Cafe will appear in court next month over alleged breaches of statutory noise levels.
It comes after Manchester City Council issued the venue with a noise abatement notice last year.
If found in breach, the bar - which has been a Northern Quarter staple for more than 30 years - could close.
The row centres on a complaint from neighbours in an adjoining property, which has recently been converted for residential use.
Owner Jennifer Smithson, daughter of the late founder and Manchester icon Jan Oldenburg, has said she now "faces an impossible task".
Ms Smithson said to comply with the requirements of the abatement notice would effectively ruin Night & Day's business and likewise a court hearing could mean "the closure and the end of the venue altogether".
She added: "It's just so unfair. We believe that the fault lies squarely with Manchester City Council.
"They could cancel the noise abatement notice and rectify the problem that they originally caused, rather than close down a business that's been the beating heart of the Manchester music scene for decades."
'Bewildering'
Elbow lead singer Guy Garvey added: "This a shameful disgrace and we are furious. Manchester's music and arts are things we all share and are rightfully proud of.
"Night & Day has taken hundreds of Manchester artists from bedrooms and garages to the world stage. The vibrant scene started by Night & Day triggered enormous redevelopment.
"That this corner stone of our city's culture is under attack again is bewildering."
A spokesperson for Manchester City Council said the local authority has "never threatened to close down this venue".
They added: "It is important to reiterate throughout this process extensive discussions have taken place to try and address the statutory noise nuisance which was the sole reason a Noise Abatement Notice (NAN) was served.
"It is also important to state that the source of complaints regarding this venue relate to very loud music played into the early hours of the morning and not live band performances.
"The council's planning records show that an acoustic report was provided during the development of surrounding units, and the council completely rejects any suggestion that planning conditions were not met."
The statement added the council would work towards an "amicable resolution".
The court hearing is listed for 29 November.
