Rico Burton: Man denies murdering Tyson Fury's cousin
- Published
A man has denied murdering the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.
Liam O'Pray, 21, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Rico Burton, 31, who was stabbed near a bar in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on 21 August.
He also denied the wounding with intent of a 17-year-old boy, who was critically injured during the incident.
But the 21-year-old admitted possession of a knife and possession of cocaine at a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and is due to go on trial on 6 February.
Following Mr Burton's death, Fury paid tribute to him on social media, adding: "Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk