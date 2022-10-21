The Christie: Watchdog launches review into cancer hospital
The health watchdog has launched a review into a prominent cancer trust following whistleblowing concerns.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said a well-led review of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester would take place in November.
It follows an inspection of medical services in October as part of its usual checks and following whistleblowing concerns, the CQC said.
The Christie declined to comment when approached by the BBC.
A spokeswoman for the CQC said the full inspection report detailing the findings would be published in due course.
The trust, which is rated "outstanding" by the CQC, runs one of Europe's largest cancer units.
In February, the CQC said the trust had been "defensive and dismissive" when staff raised concerns about a £20m research project and bullying behaviour.
But the trust said it was always seeking to improve and no concerns had been raised about patient care.
