Banksy: Unseen early works given public debut at Salford show
- Published
A "treasure trove" of unseen early works by Banksy are to be shown in public for the first time.
The works, which include birthday cards and an advertising board, were created by the street artist for his then-girlfriend between 1994 and 1998.
The artist's ex, who asked to remain anonymous, unexpectedly offered the "completely unknown" works to The Art of Banksy exhibition, its curator said.
Michel Boersma said showing the works was "surprising and really exciting".
The exhibition, which opens in Salford's MediaCityUK later, will bring together 145 authenticated works by the artist, including well-known pieces like Girl With Balloon (2002), Flower Thrower (2003) and Rude Copper (2002).
The show, which has previously been held in a number of locations around the world, will also include Brace Yourself (2010), a work which Banksy gifted to the band formerly known as Exit Through the Gift Shop in exchange for the rights to their name.
Its organisers said the anonymous artist's former partner had got in touch to offer the works after seeing that the show was coming to Salford.
They said she offered a "treasure trove" of handmade birthday cards, flyers and an advertising board that Banksy painted for her corset shop in Bristol when they were together.
Mr Boersma said being offered these "wonderful and unknown early Banksy works was surprising and really exciting".
"I could not believe what I was reading when the email suddenly appeared in my inbox two weeks ago," he said.
He said he was a little sceptical, as if true, "these were completely unknown and highly personal works by Banksy".
However, his team were able to authenticate the works by speaking to their owner, while also discovering more about the anonymous artist's early works.
He said she revealed "a lot of details of the early life of the now world-famous artist", which had included "exciting little anecdotes, about her and their live at the time".
The pieces will be shown alongside a number of other works held by private collectors, including Leopard and Barcode, a work which was taken off a house in Bristol in 2010 and has spent much of the time since wrapped in a blanket under its owner's bed.
The Art of Banksy is at Salford's MediaCityUK from 21 October 2022 to 8 January 2023.
