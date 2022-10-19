LS Lowry's Going To The Match sells for £6.6m at auction
An LS Lowry painting described as an "iconic masterpiece" has been sold at auction for a record-breaking £6.6 million.
Going To The Match depicts a bustling throng of people gathered at Burnden Park football stadium, former home of Bolton Wanderers.
The 1953 artwork had been loaned to The Lowry arts centre in Salford by the Players Foundation.
But the foundation said the financial crisis meant it had to sell the piece.
It was among a series of paintings that went under the hammer at Christie's modern British and Irish art evening sale earlier.
The sale of the artwork has been the subject of controversy previously, with the Mayor of Salford Paul Dennett insisting the new owner of the painting must keep it "free to access".
The total sum is a new record price for a work by Lowry sold at auction.
