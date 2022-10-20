Cost of living: Warrington Food Bank a vital asset, clients say
Warrington Food Bank, which opened in 2012, now feeds about 350 families a week in the town and those in charge expect that number to grow.
Those who use it say it is a "vital asset" and a "life saver", while the man who runs it hopes to see the day when it is no longer needed.
BBC North West Tonight has been to meet the volunteers that help it stay open and the people who rely on it to survive.
From retired teachers to part-time police officers, barber shop owners to people working in the food service industry, more than 160 people volunteer at the food bank and many of them say it can help them as much as they help others.
Ben Pennell has been homeless and is in long-term recovery from drug and alcohol abuse.
Volunteering is all part of his recovery and he is upbeat and keen to help out wherever he is needed.
When he is not volunteering, he is studying and working towards a qualification in counselling.
"I worked in hospitality and it just seemed a way of getting myself back on my feet," he says.
"I started working in the food bank and it's just gone from there."
He says he is "eternally grateful" to the food bank, as it "helped me gain my confidence back and my self-esteem".
'It's heartbreaking'
Barber Jo Ashley volunteers on her day off because she "wanted to give a little back [and] try and help in some sort of way".
She says some of the clients' stories are hard to hear.
"Sometimes we have fresh eggs and they will take fresh eggs [and] boil eggs in a kettle," she says.
"We've even heard of them warming small tins in a kettle.
"It's heartbreaking."
Chief executive David McDonald, who also volunteers, has been involved since 2012.
He believes their set up, which sees clients greeted warmly and shown to a table where they can talk to a volunteer over a tea or coffee, allows them to do more outreach, especially as people often arrive "frightened" and "embarrassed".
"They don't want to be here, but we sit down," he says.
"It gives us an opportunity to engage, which I think is important, [as] we may be able to signpost them to other agencies.
"And if they've offloaded all their problems with us and they go away with a slight smile on their face, a face of relief, then it's a blessing to us and we've done our job."
'Struggle'
Daniel, a young man who lives alone, is one of the people who uses the service.
He worked in hospitality and then a care home, but has had to take time out due to ill health and now receives universal credit.
"On universal credit, you don't get that much and by the time you've paid your rent, your council tax, your TV, all your other bills, you're virtually left with nothing, so... the food bank is such a vital asset," he says.
"Without them, I personally would struggle a lot and a lot of people would."
Christian also found himself using the food bank after health issues meant he had to stop working.
"I just find it hard to make ends meet at the minute," he says.
He says it has been "a life saver", adding: "I think we'd go hungry without it."
Dominic Dakan, who works for an organisation that supports people leaving prison, came to the food bank with a man who was released only three days earlier.
He says it is an important service as when those he supports are released, "their benefits are not all in place.
"They come here and they get looked after, it gives them a little start," he says.
"We're trying to teach them to be self-reliant and stick to their benefits.
"And this is literally what normal people have to do, they rely on food banks until they get their benefits in place."
'We shouldn't be here'
The charity that runs the food bank also supports the community in other ways, running an information centre in Warrington's Golden Square Shopping Centre.
It is often used as a school uniform exchange, but in the coming weeks, it will become a Christmas grotto ,where food bank users can exchange a voucher for three gifts for each of their children.
It will also soon house a credit union as part of an initiative spearheaded by the town's mayor Jean Flaherty.
"In the times that we're in, people need low cost, safe funding to help them through and credit unions are a perfect way to provide people with what they need safely," she says.
"It's not just about the food, it's about making sure people are alright."
And while the food bank's chief executive supports the new endeavours, he also would "love to see the day" when the food bank is not needed.
"We shouldn't be here," he says.
"We're the fifth richest country in the world and yet we can't feed out people.
"Something's wrong, something's broken. It needs more than an Elastoplast."
