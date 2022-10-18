Crews tackle large blaze at Altrincham commercial premises

The blaze broke out on Craven Road at about 04:00 BST

A large blaze has broken out on an industrial estate, a fire service has said.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said six crews were sent to the fire at premises on Craven Road in Altrincham at about 04:00 BST.

It has warned people living nearby to keep their windows and doors closed and there are road closures in the area.

There have been no reports of any injuries and fire crews remain at the scene, GMFRS said.

