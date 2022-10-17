Factory International: Manchester arts venue to sell naming rights
Naming rights to a major new arts venue in Manchester are to be sold to cover the spiralling cost of the project.
Factory International, which is due to open in 2023, is currently estimated to be about £100m over budget.
Manchester City Council said the rising costs were down to "exceptional levels of inflation, workforce shortages and supply-chain disruption exacerbated by the war in Ukraine".
It is hoped the naming rights sale will raise at least £25m.
The facility, at the heart of the St John's regeneration area, will be a permanent home to the Manchester International Festival (MIF) with events all year round, contributing an estimated £1.1bn to the economy over a decade.
The venue will feature a 1,600-seat theatre and a 5,000-capacity warehouse space for performances and installations.
MIF executive director Randel Bryan told councillors in Manchester last week that "a number of leading brands" had expressed interest in a branding deal, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He said: "We've already had really advanced conversations with that have been in excess of the £24m mark.
"Those deals, for a number of reasons, are still being developed and are still in a pipeline, but it does show that there are sponsors and partners out there that are prepared to exceed our ambitions with naming rights."
There are two ethics committees that will oversee and scrutinise the selection of any sponsors, with deputy council leader Luthfur Rahman sitting on both.
It is hoped that the naming rights will be sold before the venue opens in 2023.
About 70% of the proceeds from the deal will go to Manchester council directly with the remaining 30% support MIF and the future of Factory International.
