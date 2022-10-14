Speeding Manchester driver killed man in police chase crash jailed
- Published
A speeding driver who killed a passenger and seriously injured two other people when he crashed into a taxi has been jailed.
Elliot Martin, 21, of Manchester, hit speeds of 65mph (105km/h) in a 30mph zone after failing to stop for Greater Manchester Police officers in Yewtree Road, Fallowfield, in March 2021.
He admitted causing Ron Johnson's death when he drove through a red traffic light and ploughed into a taxi.
He was sentenced to six years in jail.
Martin, of Caldervale Drive, also pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to causing death by driving while unlicensed and uninsured and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it attempted to stop a Ford Focus being driven by Martin on 31 March.
The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued during which Martin drove through a red traffic light and collided with a taxi travelling through the junction on a green light.
A 31-year-old female passenger in the taxi suffered serious injuries.
Mr Johnson, who was in the back of Martin's car, died of his injuries on 6 April 2021, GMP said.
The front seat passenger, a 20-year-old man, also suffered life-changing injuries.
Martin ran from the scene of the crash, GMP said, before handing himself in at a police station the following day.
"Martin's driving fell far below what would be expected of any careful, competent, and law-abiding driver," PC Oliver Batty said.
"Ultimately, his actions led to the death of Ronaldo and serious injuries to two other people."
After the hearing, Mr Johnson's family said "Ron will be sadly missed", adding "the void that [he] leaves will never be replaced.
"No sentence will ever be enough to replicate the loss of him, to us as a family, and to the rest of the community."