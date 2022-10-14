Senior Greater Manchester Police officer accused of sexual harassment
A senior police officer has been suspended from duty following allegations of sexual harassment, the police watchdog has said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had received a referral from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) over allegations about an unnamed high-ranking officer.
It said it was assessing information to see if any further action was required.
GMP confirmed a senior officer had been suspended over a misconduct claim.
Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said: "Following an allegation of misconduct, a senior officer has been suspended from duty and referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation into their standards of professional behaviour."
An IOPC spokesperson said: "We have received a conduct referral from Greater Manchester Police in relation to allegations of sexual harassment by a senior officer.
"We will now assess the available information to determine if any further action is required from us."
