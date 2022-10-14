Model plane hit by train after Warrington railway line crash
- Published
A jet-powered model aircraft crashed on to a railway line before being hit by a passing train, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.
The kerosene-powered MA Scale F4 Phantom came down on the track near Warrington during its maiden flight.
No-one was hurt in the crash, which happened near Kenyon Hall Farm Airfield at 14:30 BST on 16 September 2021.
The British Model Flying Association (BMFA) has since updated guidance relating to turbine-powered models.
The AAIB report found a normal take-off was performed by the aircraft, a 1:10 scale flying model of the McDonnell Douglas F4 Phantom jet.
It weighed 6.4kg when it took off.
The aircraft then climbed to 200 ft (60m) above ground level.
During flight the 72-year-old pilot noted some movement response was "sluggish", but he considered it sufficient for safe flight, the report said.
However during a 180 degree downwind turn, the aircraft suddenly veered to the right.
Despite the pilot applying a corrective manoeuvre it did not respond and control was lost.
It stalled, entered a spin and disappeared out of sight below the tree line.
It then crashed on to the railway next to the airfield, close to a pedestrian crossing, and was run over by the train.
The wreckage was recovered by the pilot and other club members.
Following the incident, the model flying club carried out an internal safety investigation which found preparation for the flight was performed in accordance with club procedures, the AAIB report said.
The club has since amended its procedures to require any turbine-powered model to be approved by the club committee before it can be flown.
This was the first aircraft to have crashed on the railway in over seven years of the club running and it carries out about 6,500 flights per year, the report noted.
The BMFA and Network Rail's Air Operations team issued guidance relating to railway safety threats for unmanned and model aircraft operators to be included in members' handbook.
