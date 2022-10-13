Senior police officer suspended over misconduct allegation

GMP HQPA Media
The force released only a brief statement and declined to provide more detail

A senior Greater Manchester Police officer has been suspended amid an allegation of misconduct.

The force made only a brief statement and declined to reveal the officer's rank, or comment further.

Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said "standards of professional behaviour" will be investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The IOPC said it was waiting for a referral and would "assess the available information".

The watchdog said it would then "determine if any further action is required".

