Wythenshawe Hall reopens after 2016 fire

Wythenshawe Hall was home to the Tatton family for about 600 years

The historic Wythenshawe Hall has reopened after it was severely damaged in an arson attack.

Fifty firefighters tackled the blaze at the Grade II listed home in 2016.

The property, based in Wythenshawe Park, has now been restored after a £6.7m refurbishment carried out by its owners Manchester City Council.

Councillor Lee-Ann Igbon, executive member for neighbourhoods, said: "I know a lot of people will be happy to see the hall's doors open once again."

She added: "Wythenshawe Hall is a magnificent building, which is not only to close the hearts of many people in Wythenshawe, but sheds light on the fascinating history of our city."

The hall was damaged in an arson attack in 2016
It has been restored after a multimillion-pound refurbishment

From the 1300s, Wythenshawe Hall was home to the aristocratic Tatton family for about 600 years.

The property and surrounding land were bought by Lord and Lady Simon in 1926, who gave it to the city of Manchester for public use.

The current hall was built around 1540 by Robert Tatton of Chester
The site was besieged during 1643-44 in the English Civil War

The building was an art gallery and museum until its temporary closure in 2010 and, before the fire, reopened to the public with support from The Friends of Wythenshawe Hall.

Ms Igbon said recent works included repairing the fire damage and more security for the hall.

In 2017, a 28-year-old man admitted to committing arson and was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

