Edenfield Centre: Council calls for public inquiry over abuse
- Published
Councillors have called for a public inquiry into failings at a mental health hospital where patients were filmed being mistreated.
A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester.
Manchester's health scrutiny committee said it was a "catastrophic disaster".
Hospital bosses said they took immediate action including suspending staff and launching a clinical review.
Andrew Maloney, deputy chief executive of Greater Manchester Mental Health (GMMH) NHS Foundation Trust which runs the centre, told councillors at a health scrutiny meeting disciplinary procedures started as soon as it was informed of the allegations with a "significant number of staff" suspended.
He said senior staff were deployed to the centre, which was closed to new admissions, and it launched an independent clinical review of the centre with the findings expected to be reported to the trust's board by the end of this month, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
However, the committee was not satisfied with the response, describing the situation at the centre as a "catastrophic disaster".
Labour councillor Pat Karney said the "failure of senior leadership" merits a public inquiry, saying it was "unimaginable" the issues were not picked up.
'Put right wrongs'
Other councillors questioned whether whistleblowers had reported these issues to the trust before the investigation.
However, Mr Maloney said he could not answer questions about the ongoing investigation due to the sensitive nature of the allegations made by the BBC.
Greater Manchester Police's investigation into the allegations is also ongoing.
Labour councillor Tom Robinson, executive member for Healthy Manchester and Adult Social Care, said he would write to the Secretary of State for Health requesting a public inquiry into the allegations.
He said: "I, like many, watched that documentary and there's a certain point that made me cry.
"We have a duty to those patients who are now victims and the courage demonstrated by their families to... do everything we can in partnership with the Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust."
Speaking on behalf of the trust at the meeting, Mr Maloney said: "We are wholeheartedly committed to do whatever it takes to put right these wrongs and to preventing them from happening again."