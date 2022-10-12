Greater Manchester under-7's football club banned over referee abuse
- Published
An under-7's football club has been barred from competing due to the "aggressive" behaviour of coaches.
It comes after a game in Greater Manchester was abandoned on Sunday after the abuse of a teenage referee.
Coaches from Hollinwood Lions were understood to have subjected the 18-year-old match official to a tirade of "shouting and swearing".
The East Manchester Junior Football League (EMJFL) confirmed the club had now been "expelled".
The chairman of Hollinwood Lions told the BBC he did not want to comment at this stage, while the opponents, Marple Athletic, said the kind of behaviour on show at Tameside Stadium on Sunday was "disappointing".
The club added: "It's absolutely vital that all our managers and parents remember this is children's football and to act responsibly and treat players, managers and referees with respect at all times."
'Cannot be tolerated'
In a statement, EMJFL chief executive John Clayton said "this kind of behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated anymore".
The governing body said they were working to help the young players from the expelled team find alternative clubs.
Mr Clayton added: "Hopefully we will not have to take similar action against other teams but, rest assured, if these incidents do occur, we will take the same action, we will no longer tolerate this sort of behaviour.
"I am asking everyone connected with our league to help stamp out the sort of behaviour outlined above and once again make the EMJFL one of the best and safest leagues for children to enjoy their football journey."
The incident comes after the Merseyside Youth Football League, which is home to more than 100 teams, ranging from under-7s through to under-17s, cancelled all fixtures for this weekend "following multiple incidents of inappropriate and threatening behaviour".
The league said the incidents had taken place on Saturday and in the weeks since the season began.
It said it would now "work with the relevant authorities and respective clubs" to ensure those responsible were held to account.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk