Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
- Published
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street.
The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST.
Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the man was believed to have rode off on a bicycle.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girls and their families were being supported by specialist officers.
The man was reported to have touched one of the girls inappropriately, before asking the second to touch his groin area.
Det Insp Andrew Fink said: "GMP are aware that this incident will understandably cause shock and concern for local residents, but I'd like to reassure the community that we are investigating and are following up on a number of lines of inquiry to try and establish who this man is."
He added patrols have been increased in the area.
The man was described as being white, aged between 40-60 years with short grey hair, of medium build, wearing shorts and a top with white writing on the front and grey patches on the shoulders.
He was seen riding a black bicycle with white writing on it with blue pedals.
