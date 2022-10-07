North West ambulance workers vote on strike action
Thousands of ambulance workers in the North West of England are to vote on taking industrial action in a row over pay.
Nearly 2,000 members of the GMB union at North West Ambulance Service have been balloted.
They moves comes amid anger at an imposed pay award of 4%, which staff say amounts to a real terms pay cut.
The Department for Health pointed out NHS workers received a pay rise while other public sector pay was frozen.
The GMB has also announced strike ballots for members of ambulance services in Yorkshire, the North East, West Midlands and East Midlands.
GMB organiser Mike Buoey said: "Ambulance workers are on the frontline saving lives. They shouldn't have to come home to worries about making ends meet.
"The cost of living is rising, and even more steeply due to the Conservative government's economic mismanagement.
"Our ambulance service is understaffed and over worked. Their low pay barely covers the essentials. It just isn't good enough."
A spokesman for the Department for Health said: "We value the hard work of NHS staff and are working hard to support them - including by giving over 1 million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1,400 this year, as recommended by the independent NHS Pay Review Body.
"NHS staff also received a 3% pay rise last year, increasing nurses' pay by £1,000 on average despite a public sector pay freeze.
"Industrial action is a matter for unions, and we urge them to carefully consider the potential impact on patients."
