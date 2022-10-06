Manchester: 'Thug' jailed over street attack on Sikh priest
- Published
A "thug" who punched a Sikh priest in the street and left him for dead has been jailed.
Claudio Campos, 28, attacked Avtar Singh, 62, in Manchester city centre's Northern Quarter on 23 June.
He had pursued Mr Singh shortly after he walked past him and his girlfriend at a pedestrian crossing.
Campos, who had earlier pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm, was jailed for three years at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.
The court heard Mr Singh had suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, a stroke caused by bleeding on the brain and multiple fractures to his cheek, jaw and eye socket as a result of the attack.
He remains in hospital requiring 24-hour nursing and medical care.
Eleanor Myers, prosecuting, said Campos was seen on CCTV footage pursuing Mr Singh, who was trying to walk away from him, before the defendant punched the cleric in the head twice in quick succession.
Campos then grabbed his victim's shirt before punching him again to the head, which sent him sprawling to the ground, Ms Myers said.
He then left the scene as Mr Singh lay unconscious in the middle of the road, the court heard.
Campos went on to a sports bar for a beer and a burger with his girlfriend, Claudia, as they celebrated their fifth anniversary.
He told police his partner had said a man had touched her bottom and she pointed to Mr Singh, the court was told.
Campos said he followed Mr Singh to "demand an explanation" and that when Mr Singh quickened his pace he felt "this made him guilty in trying to escape".
Campos, who denied he had attacked Mr Singh because he was wearing a turban, remained at large for three months until police received a tip-off after a CCTV appeal for help from the public.
When he was arrested, several items were seized at a property in Fallowfield, including a suitcase containing the jacket he was seen to be wearing on the CCTV images.
Sentencing Campos, Judge Hilary Manley told him he had attacked Mr Singh "without any justifiable reason".
"As a direct result of your decision to attack him, his life, and the lives of his family, are forever traumatised, changed and diminished.
"He gave you no reason at all to do what you did."
The judge rejected the defendant's claim he was "very sorry" and she said that in a letter to her, Campos had "very swiftly" turned to his own situation and his appeal for a suspended sentence.
'Polite and courteous'
Mr Singh's wife, Navinder, told the court the family's lives had "changed forever" and described her husband as "the least confrontational person you could ever meet".
"You attacked his turban, a crown every Sikh wears in public. You left him for dead," she said.
One of Mr Singh's daughters, Surinder, told Campos he was "nothing but a thug", while his other daughter, Sukhveer, labelled the defendant a "monster".
She said her father could not now read his prayers or write in his prayer book.
Meanwhile, Pritpal Singh Makan told the court Mr Singh and his family were regular volunteers with not-for-profit organisation Sewa (Selfless Efforts for Welfare of All) and he would help feed the homeless every Sunday in Manchester city centre.
Mr Singh was "polite and courteous", he said, adding that they considered the attack on him to be "racial".
The judge said the maximum sentence she could pass for the offence was five years and Campos must receive credit for his plea.