Man dies after being hit by falling tree in Sale
- Published
A man has died after being hit by a falling tree on a street, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the 26-year-old was struck on Darley Street in Sale at about 15:30 BST on Thursday.
It said a second man was also hurt, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
Det Insp Jennifer Reeve said the man's death was "devastating" and thanked people who had tried to help him, whose action had been "brave and appreciated by all the emergency services".
Fire crews attended the scene and the road was closed for four hours.
The force said the man's family were "being supported by specially-trained officers during this difficult time".
It added that officers were now investigating how the tree came to fall and asked anyone with information or "doorbell footage" to get in touch.