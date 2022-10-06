Murder charge after man found dead in Rochdale home
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a 21-year-old man who was found dead after a "disturbance" in a house.
The victim was discovered at the house on Industry Road, Rochdale, on Monday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Officers said formal identification had not yet taken place.
Keiron Oldham, 36, of Rochdale, who was also charged with two counts of false imprisonment and affray, has been remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Friday.
