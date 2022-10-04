Old Trafford: 'Horrific' park attack death sparks murder probe
Murder detectives are investigating after a man found seriously hurt in a park died from his injuries.
Headley Barry Thomas, known as Barry, 51, was discovered in Penn Park in Old Trafford, on 12 September.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he had been subjected to a "horrific attack" and died on Tuesday.
Three people have been arrested over the attack with a man, 27, and woman, 37, being bailed, and another man, 38, later released with no further action.
"Since September, we have been working tirelessly to find the person or persons responsible for this horrific attack which has tragically resulted in a much loved man losing his life," Det Insp Gareth Davies said.
"At this stage it remains unclear if Barry was attacked in Penn Park or at another location nearby," he added.
Detectives are working to establish Mr Thomas' movements on the day of his death and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.
Officers want to speak to a woman believed to have found Mr Thomas in the park before an ambulance was called at around 14:30 BST.
"She is described as an Asian woman aged between 50-60 years old, wearing khaki coloured clothing," Det Insp Davies said.
Paying tribute, Mr Thomas' family described him as "protective, funny, loyal and a caring man with a huge heart to match".
"Our hearts are broken, our world has been altered forever," they said, adding he would be "forever loved by his family, children, and friends".