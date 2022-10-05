NHS patients and staff tell stories for audio history project
NHS patients and staff have been recording their stories about the health service for a project charting its history, from creation to Covid-19.
The collection of over 2,000 interviews has been recorded by the University of Manchester over the last five years.
They include the first person to get a hip replacement operation on the NHS.
Historian Professor Stephanie Snow said this was the first detailed historical record of the people who depend on the NHS or work in it.
Voices of Our National Health Service will be available online in early 2023.
Norman Sharp, who has an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the first hip replacement operation on the NHS, said: "I wanted to do what I could and leave a few memories for people to gain advantage and make their life happy as well."
Paying for treatment
Former Great Ormond Street Hospital nurse Mary Good, who was interviewed in 2019, aged 106, remembered how paying for treatment was a concern prior to the creation of the NHS in 1948.
Ms Good said: "When they came to outpatients in those years, when I was working as a staff nurse, before the NHS, they'd look at you in surprise when you'd say it's your turn to see the doctor.
"They'd say, 'I can't go, I've got to see Lady Alma'. Lady Alma was the social worker who dealt with the money, so obviously people coming to hospital were having to pay, it must have made a difference."
Mr Sharp and Ms Good have both died since recording their stories for the archive, which Prof Snow said was an "invaluable record".
She added: "Until this project, there was no detailed historical record of the people who depend on the NHS, and those who work in it.
"The focus of historians of the NHS was always on policy and politics but the incredible range of voices from across different communities who were affected by the NHS were not captured.
"That is why Voices of Our National Health Service is an invaluable record for anyone who is trying to understand and learn about the unique place of the NHS in our everyday lives."
