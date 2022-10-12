Rochdale murder inquiry: Man found dead in house named
- Published
A man found dead in a house has been identified as 21-year-old Liam Richardson.
His body was found in a property on Industry Road, Rochdale, on 3 October, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The force said it was called to reports of a disturbance, before two more incidents at other houses nearby.
Keiron Oldham, of Rochdale, has been charged with Mr Richardson's murder, two counts of false imprisonment and affray.
The 36-year-old, who was remanded in custody, will next appear in court in March.
Officers have appealed for anyone who might have seen what happened to Mr Richardson, of Windermere Road in Middleton, to get in touch.
Det Insp Rachel Smith said: "We would also like to express that our thoughts are with Liam's family and friends at this sad time, and we are asking that their privacy is respected to allow them the time to grieve and come to terms with their huge loss."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk