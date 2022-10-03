Man found dead after disturbance at Rochdale home
A man has been found dead following a disturbance at a home in Greater Manchester.
The body was found at the property in Industry Road, Rochdale, shortly after 00:30 BST.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and said a "male" was in custody and helping officers with their inquiries.
Greater Manchester Police would not confirm whether the man had been arrested
A forensic team was at the scene carrying out investigations, including work at two other addresses nearby.